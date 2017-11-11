Online fraudsters take away Rs 7L from Thudiyalur businessman’s account

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

A businessman from Thudiyalur has lost Rs 6.73 lakh after fraudsters hacked his bank account and got the money transferred to various accounts.

K Arumugam, who lives in Richard Street, runs Sri Bharamasakthi Engineers in Thudiyalur. He business account is with the Perur branch of Bank of India. According to police, on July 31, some unidentified persons succeeded in getting his bank account details and his Aircel mobile number. The used these to fake documents and get a duplicate sim from Aircel office in Nava India, posing themselves as owners of Sri Bharamsakthi Engineers.

Using the duplicate sim card, the culprits transferred Rs 6.73 lakh from the account to another one and immediately transferred that to various other accounts. Police are investigating and have filed a case for cheating, fraud and forgery under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.