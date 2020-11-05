Ooty gears up to welcome Chief Minister

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The stage is set for the visit of Chief Minister Mr.Edappadi Palanisamy to this hill station,on Friday.

While the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to fulfil the objective of Mr.Palanisamy’s trip to Ooty,the Nilgiris district AIADMK has left no stone unturned to give their leader a fitting welcome.

Pointing out that Mr.Palanisamy will be reviewing various development works implemented or under implementation in the district, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said here on Thursday that high on the list of priorities would be the review of the action being taken to combat the spread of the Corona virus in the district.

On the occasion the Chief Minister will inaugurate various projects and lay the foundation for new ones. Among the departments involved will be the Indcoserve,the police,ex-servicemen’s welfare,forest,horticulture,Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, adi-dravida and tribal welfare,public works,panchayat development and education.He will also distribute welfare assistance. Among the beneficiaries will the differently abled.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up in various parts of the Nilgiris.