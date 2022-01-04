Ooty gets ready for Annual Floral Carnival

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: Raising hopes of the 2022 Summer tourist season in this popular vacation destination being as normal as usual, notwithstanding the current threat posed by the pandemic, the Department of Horticulture today set in motion arrangements for the Annual Floral Carnival (AFC) in May.

It was marked commencement of planting operations with the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran participating as the Chief Guest. Among those present were the Nilgiris Collector Mr.S.P.Amrith, MLA of Ooty Mr.R. Ganesh and the Joint Director of Horticulture in-charge Ms.Shibila Mary.

Later interacting with media persons Mr.Ramachandran said that the annual flower show here was a major attraction and tourists from various parts of the country and abroad flocked to it.For the 124th edition of the event this year flowers would be planted in a phased manner. In the first phase Salvia, Delphinium, Penstimon and Digitalis would be planted.In all 5.5 lakh seedlings representing about 275 varieties would be planted.The seeds had been obtained from countries like Japan, America and Netherlands.

On show would be flowers like Asiatic Lilly, Geranium, Cyclamon, Inca Marigold, Candy Tuft and Daliah.In addition around 35,000 potted plants would be displayed.