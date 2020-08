Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Government Headquarters hospital here, on Friday received a donation of Rupees five lakhs from the Ooty based JSS College of Pharmacy.

It was to set up an additional laboratory for carrying out Covid tests.

With the Collector of Nilgiris Ms.J.Innocent Divya looking on,the Principal of the JSS College of Pharmacy Dr.S.P.Dhanabal handed over

the cheque to the hospital authorities including Dr.Hiriyan Ravikumar and Dr.Balasubramaniam.