Ooty hospital gets Rs 21L worth mammography equipment

Ooty Anish

The Ooty Government Hospital has purchased a new mammography machine for breast cancer detection at a cost of Rs 21 lakhs.

Nilgiris has government health centres and dispensaries covering all taluks. However, major operations and advanced treatment is done only at the Ooty Government Hospital. Earlier, for critical illnesses like heart conditions, breast cancer and kidney malfunctions patients had to go to Coimbatore and other districts. Even as there has been a rise in breast cancer incidence among women in the Nilgiris, mammography machines were unavailable at the Ooty government hospital or any health care centre in the district.

Many from impoverished families were reluctant to travel to other cities for cancer detection or treatment. Some women with advanced stage of breast cancer have not availed of treatment or scans, according to doctors.

Currently, with the purchase and installation of the machine, it has become convenient for such patients to check and treat their disease.

This machine has digital mammogram that can detect incidence of cancer, its presence and its criticality within 15 minutes. This test is done free of cost.

Joint Director of Medicine Hiriyan Ravikumar said, “Earlier, women of this district had to travel to other districts for breast cancer treatment. However, now with this new machine they can avail of detection and treatment free of charge. I urge all women to use this facility.”