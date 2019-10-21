  • Download mobile app
21 Oct 2019, Edition - 1560, Monday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Government will ensure good working environment, health for police personnel: Home minister AmitShah
  • UP police declares Rs. 5 lakh reward for arrest of accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case
  • We’ve been targeted since last 90 years: Mohan Bhagwat
Travel

Coimbatore

Ooty: Trains cancelled for the next three more days

Covai Post Network

October 21, 2019

Coimbatore :Train No.56136 Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam and 56137 Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam were cancelled for three days from Tuesday October 22, due to landslide and tree fallen at different  locations in Nilgiri Mountain Rail section due to heavy rains.

Though, Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR), resumed its services after a gap of three days Monday from Mettupalayam, it has to return as there was a landslip near Aderley station, much to the disappointment of tourists.

Since landslips occured at different locations, Railways suspended the services for next three days, official sources said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿