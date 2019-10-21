Ooty: Trains cancelled for the next three more days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Train No.56136 Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam and 56137 Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam were cancelled for three days from Tuesday October 22, due to landslide and tree fallen at different locations in Nilgiri Mountain Rail section due to heavy rains.

Though, Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR), resumed its services after a gap of three days Monday from Mettupalayam, it has to return as there was a landslip near Aderley station, much to the disappointment of tourists.

Since landslips occured at different locations, Railways suspended the services for next three days, official sources said.