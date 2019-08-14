  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2019, Edition - 1492, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Ooty vintage car rally delights tourists

Ooty Anish

August 14, 2019

A vintage and classic car rally was held on August 3 in Ooty. The rally that began from the Tamizhagam Maligai (Government Guest House) compound was flagged off by the Nilgiris District Collector J Innocent Divya.

It was the 15th year of the rally and 80 cars and 40 bikes of vintage and classic models participated in the rally, much to the delight of all spectators.

The car and bike models ranged from 1928 to 1961 of vintage and classic designs and they went through the major roads of Ooty. Later they were parked and exhibited at the YWCA for the viewing pleasure of tourists.
The cars included Austin, Dodge Brothers, Plymouth, Benz, Morris, Hillman, Land Rover, Herald, Vanguard, among others. Among the rally bikes were Lambretta, Road King, Innocenti, Java, Bobby and LT.

