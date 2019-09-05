  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Over 1,650 students receive degrees at Amritha convocation

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 1,656 students have received their degres at the 16th Convocation of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham here.

Students from the disciplines of engineering, business, arts and sciences, mass communication and social work received their degrees a the convocation held on August 31.

The students include 15 PhDs and 60 medalists, a varsity release said today.

Sampujya Swami RamakrishnanandaPuri, Treasurer of Mata Amritanandmayi Math and senior disciple of Chancellor Matha Amrithanandamayui delivered the benedictory address, while R. Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog delivered the convocation address.

Sai Krishna Mopuri, MD, Analog Devices India was the guest of honour, it said.

