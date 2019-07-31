Pan India community eye care launched

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Ladies Circle India (LCI) Wednesday entered into an agreement with Sankara Eye Foundation for a Community Eye Care programme for the poor and the needy.

Accordingly, a pan India project, ‘Drishyam,’ was launched by LCI President Nidhi Gupta, in the presence of Foundation founder and managing trustee Dr R V Ramani at a function at Sankara Eye Hospital here.

The programme has been launched in marking Golden Jubilee year of LCI as a community eye care initiative and to ensure support for comprehensive eye care services across the country, Nidhi said.

Stating that Drishyam is expected to be taken to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab,and Uttar Pradesh through Sankara hospital, she said it was a three-point programme of preventive care, curative care and rehabilitation.

In view of the demand from a few blind schools, LCI was ready to start laboratories and libraries for the benefit of the visually handicapped, she said

In his address, Dr Ramani exhorted the LCI members to become brand ambassadors for creating awareness on the need to donate eyes.

He extended the support of Sankara Eye Foundation, which has 10 hospitals across India, to the programme, as nearly 750 poor patients were treated per day free of cost in the country.