Parents seek arrest of siddha physician after daughter’s death in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed when over 100 persons squatted in front of the Government Hospital here seeking immediate arrest of a siddha practitioner for giving wrong treatment causing death of a girl college student.

According to police, Sathyapriya (20), a student of Government Arts College here, was suffering from menstrual problem for the last a year and approached the siddha practitioner at Selvapuram in the city for treatment, after unsuccessful treatment by different doctors.

Since there was no improvement in the condition, the parents lodged a complaint against the practitioner, Gurunathan, a month ago.

As the condition of Sathuapriya started deteriorating last week, she was admitted to the Government Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Monday..

The aggrieved parents, along with a large number of relatives, squatted in front of the hospital and sought immediate arrest of Gurunathan and against police officials who failed to take action on the complaint.

Senior police officials, who arrived at the scene and managed to disperse after promising immediate action.