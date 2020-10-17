Parents sentenced for life imprisonment for sexual assault on minor daughter

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The POCSO court here Friday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter and also awarded life sentence to his wife for remaining silence over the incident occured in Anamalai in the district.

The prosecution case was that the 46-year old man, working in a coconut farm sexually assaulted his 14-year old daughter repeatedly. Despite narrating the incident to the mother, she kept quite, following which the man continued the sexual assault.

The girl informed her school mates, who in turn sounded their class teacher who lodged a complaint to the police, based on which the couple were arrested in June 2019 and were out on bail.

The case was going on in the Pocso court here.

Delivering the judgement, POCSO judge, J Radhika awarded life sentence to the parents and imposed a fine of Rs.1,000.

Radhika also directed the State government to pay a solatium ofRs.five lakh to the girl.