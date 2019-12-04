Party petitioned to demolish wall a year ago, officials failed to take it to Government: CPI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Contesting the claims made by Chief Minister, K Palanisamy that the Government has not received any complaints with regard to the wall near Mettupalayam, which collapsed on Monday taking 17 lives, CPI Tamil Nadu unit Wednesday produced a copy of petition submitted by the party seeking the demolition of the wall.

Talking to reporters here the party State secretary, R Mutharasan said that the party local secretary Palanisamy has submitted the petition,

having signature of 60 persons, seeking the demolition on October 13, 2018.

Had the local officials brought the petition to the notice of higher authorities, the 17 lives would not have lost, Mutharasan said and officials who failed to take the issue to the Government should be punished for their negligence.

Chief Minister who had visited the area Tuesday had said that the wall collapsed due to heavy rains and the Government has nothing to do with it.

The wall measuring 80 feet long and 20 feet tall was constructed without proper permission and also not using required construction materials,

like cement, iron belt and pillars for strength, Mutharasan alleged.

The case should be registered not only against the owner Sivasubramanian but also the officials, who gave permission to construct the wall and

failed to take this to the notice of the government, he said.

Chief Minister had visited the area on Tuesday and said that the wall collapsed due to heavy rains and the government was not involved in

it, as a response to the charge levelled by DMK President M K Stalin blaming the negligence of ministers, administration and officials.

Mutharasan also condemned the cane charge on those present at the Government hospital, burning of the bodies without showing to the families, and sought withdrawal of cases against those 25 arrested for protesting seeking justice and their release.

Another wall constructed covering a canal in nearby Anna Nagar should also be demolished, as it posed danger to the lives, Mutharasan said.