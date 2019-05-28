Pastor propagates Christianity before Adi Yogi statue, denigrates Hinduism

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The act of a pastor propagating Christianity in front of Adi Yogi at the Isha Yoga Centre here and videographing it created tension among a large number of devotees there.

Jebasingh of Ramanathapuram suddenly appeared in front of the 112-feet Adi Yogi statue and proclaimed that yoga, yogi and serpent will not protect them and only Jesus can save the society, resulting in shock and surprise among those present there on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Though his gesture on his knees took the crowd by surprise,some volunteers of Isha immediately whisked him away and a complaint was lodged against the pastor for spreading hatred by speaking against Hinduism

The video purportedly arranged by the pastor himself was circulated.and It has gone viral in social media. Police let Jebasingh off after issuing a stern warning, they said.

“The Isha Foundation does not want to make this a big issue, as it knows that this is part of a gameplan to create communal tension and bring bad names to the organisation and also the Government,” Isha sources said.