Patent Granted to PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, has been granted a patent titled “POLYMER COMPOSITION FOR PACKING FOOD MATERIALS AND PROCESS THEREOF”. Petroleum based polymers, which are commonly known as plastics have been extensively used for a long time due to its flexibility, durability and is less reactive to water and other chemicals. To overcome the disadvantages of these kinds of synthetic polymers, the inventors of this patent Dr.C.Sharmila, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Dr.Ramesh Subramani, Dean Research, and Ms.R.Thilagavathy, Research Scholar, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women have made an attempt to develop a biodegradable polymer sheet, derived directly from natural sources, is non-toxic to the environment and has the capability to degrade easily, in spite of pH and temperature.

The present patent deals with the invention of a cost-effective and eco-friendly polymer sheet with ductility and strength equivalent to synthetic polymers. The polymer sheet is food grade certified by NABL accredited Laboratory for testing. Compared to synthetic polymer the invented biopolymer finds better application in food packing Industries. The patent is granted under the Patents Act, 1970, and will have a validity of 20 years. The Management, Secretary and the Principal of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women appreciated the inventors Dr.C.Sharmila and team for the excellent work.