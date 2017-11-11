Peelamedu turns 306

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Peelamedu, a busy industrial and educational hub in the city turned 306 on Saturday.

Peelamedu, earlier known as Poolaimedu, came into existence on November 11, 1711, as a Telugu village after then Mysore Maharaja granted permission to the people, who were living on the banks of Sanganoor Pallam and wanted to shift for fear of frequent floods. The place was called Poolaimedu due to the presence of large number of Poolai flowers.

The residents laid foundation stone for Karivaradaraja temple on the day to mark the auspicious beginning of a village, since another major temple Mondipalayam Srinivasa Perumal temple was being consecrated November 11.

Two of the prominent textile mills, Sri Rangavilas and Radhakrishna Mills were built there and currently several medical, educational and industrial units are functioning in the area, making it hub of activities, as the area was in proximity to the airport here.