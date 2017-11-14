Periaiah appointed Coimbatore city police Commissioner

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday appointed K. Periaiah as Commissioner of Police of Coimbatore City in the place of A.Amalraj, who has been posted as Tiruchirapalli City Commissioner.

A. Arun will take charge as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Greater Chennai Police, the post held by Periaiah.

Periaiah, who joined the Indian Police Service on December 1, 1989 as Deputy Superintendent of Police, has served the force in various positions including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training May 2011-2015) and Inspector general of Police, Home Guards in 2015. He is also a recipient of several medals including President Police Medal for Gallantry in 1997 and President’s Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005.