Pernard Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director, effective January 1, 2023.

Coimbatore : Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1st, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be the member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.Announcing this appointment, Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat said “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny, who paved the way for Pernod Ricard India’s significant transformation agenda in the last four years. Thibault stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons. On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”Over the course of his career, Paul-Robert has held several leadership positions at Pernod Ricard, most recently as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020. He has been instrumental in successfully leading the transformation and acceleration in Africa and Southern Europe, keeping the pace of delivering multiple strategic and growth initiatives through strong people engagement, vision, and drive.Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.



ABOUT PERNOD RICARD INDIA:

Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia and a fast-growing multinational alcohol-beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country.

Impressive Brand Portfolio

Home to renowned brands in each category, Pernod Ricard India holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry, led by Seagram’s whiskies that include Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in the white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa, and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne.

Global yet committed to ‘Make in India’

India continues to be a priority market and central to Pernod Ricard’s operations globally. Being one of the fastest growing businesses for Pernod Ricard globally, the Group’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative is reflected in its sales portfolio within India, which comprises over 97% of domestically produced brands. With six overseas manufacturing locations including Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and a global footprint in 50+ countries, Seagram’s whiskies are being exported to 33 countries across the world.

With over 25 years of rich legacy and operations in India, the company operates through its two distilleries in Nashik (Maharashtra) and Behror (Rajasthan) apart from 30 bottling sites across the country. The company also has a state-of-the-art distillery and winery at Nashik (Maharashtra), one-of-its-kind integrated risk management and zero pollution facility. The two units – Nashik and Rocky, have also become the first winery and the first Alco-Bev units, respectively, to receive the FSSC 22000 certification.

Responsible and Growing For Good

Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with accolades including ‘Best Places to Work 2021’ by BW People, Stevie 2021 – Gold for Great Employers and The Economic Times ‘Best Places to Work for Women 2021’. The company has also been certified as ‘The Great Place to Work 2021’ by the Great Place to Work Institute. With a strong focus on Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard India has over 50% representation of women on the shop floor in their manufacturing sites in the South and East Zone.

Pernod Ricard India also believes in ‘Creating Shared Value’ for the business and local communities in a way that drives transformational growth and development for the country. Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a Section 8 Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PRI, instituted to fulfil its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility near its operations and beyond.