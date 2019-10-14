  • Download mobile app
14 Oct 2019, Edition - 1553, Monday
Coimbatore

Person seeks protection, action against those poisoned goats to death

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed on the premises of District Collectorate for a while, when a person squatted in the middle seeking immediate action against a few persons in the neighbourhood for poisoning his goats to death.

Pushparaj, a resident of Vadavalli in the city, arrived at the office of the collector to submit a memorandum stating that police failed to action on his complaint against persons who poisoned his four goats to death.

Since he was receiving threats from the persons, who also rear goats, Pushparaj also sought protection for his life in his petition.

Police on duty managed to convince by assuring to initiate action against the guilty, on which he withdrew his protest

