Piaggio awaits policy decision to launch e-vehicle

Coimbatore : Piaggio 2 Wheelers was waiting for policy regulations to launch its e-vehicles in the country, a senior company official said.

“We are ready with the technology, both for two and four-wheelers, but waiting for the policy and regulations to implement it in India,” Piaggio Two Wheelers business head Ashish Yakhmi told reporters here.

The company was studying the Indian market and also other infrastructure necessary for e-vehicles, like charging facility and based on this it would launch the vehicle, he said.

Yakhmi, here to inaugurate a new showroom and launch of two-wheelers Vespa and Sporty Fun Aprilia in the city last night, said the company would add another 100 dealers by the end of this year to take it to 300.