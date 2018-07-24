24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
- Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
- Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
- Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
- MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
- J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
- At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
- Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
- Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
- A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Piaggio awaits policy decision to launch e-vehicle
Covai Post Network
July 24, 2018
Coimbatore : Piaggio 2 Wheelers was waiting for policy regulations to launch its e-vehicles in the country, a senior company official said.
“We are ready with the technology, both for two and four-wheelers, but waiting for the policy and regulations to implement it in India,” Piaggio Two Wheelers business head Ashish Yakhmi told reporters here.
The company was studying the Indian market and also other infrastructure necessary for e-vehicles, like charging facility and based on this it would launch the vehicle, he said.
Yakhmi, here to inaugurate a new showroom and launch of two-wheelers Vespa and Sporty Fun Aprilia in the city last night, said the company would add another 100 dealers by the end of this year to take it to 300.