Plantation of 3,000 saplings in the Coimbatore central jail premises

Coimbatore : With the launch of planting 3,000 saplings on the Central Jail premises here, as part of its journey making Kovai Clean and Green, Siruthuli added one more feather to its cap.

This location adds more value to the Coimbatoreans, which is in the heart of the city acting as the lungs of the growing city.

The plantation is an extension of the earlier two phases at the same location transforming the place into a thick green carpet with birds chirping and the cool breeze blowing through the trees that has changed the ambience of the place to be seen as a thick forest in the middle of a concrete jungle, a Siruthuli release said today.

The third phase of plantation started, with the sapling being planted by Shanmugasundaran, DIG Prisons in the presence of Senior

management leaders Manish Plant Manager, Muruganatham Project Director and Suresh Sourcing Head along with a good number of employees from Baker Huges.

PRisons SP, Krishnaraj, Managing trustee of siruthuli and apex members of Siruthuli also were in attendance and eagerly participated in the plantation, duly adhering to all the Covid Safety protocols, it said.

A special mention about the organisation behind the green initiative “Baker Huges” who had been the source of strength with their sponsorship and a strong backing.

The successful plantation and the present day growth of the second phase stands testimony to their support with funds and volunteering.

The plantation is done as per the Miyawaki method with native trees endemic to the western Ghats that will soon become a micro forest in the heart of the city and become home to many birds and smaller reptiles generating the much needed oxygen for the citizens of Coimbatore, the release said.