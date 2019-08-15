Planting of saplings marks I-Day celebrations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar today hoisted the tri-colour and said science and technology had paved the way for enhancing food grain production even up to the tune of five times since Independence to meet the growing demands of the population.

The successful implementation of “Green Revolution technologies” transformed India into a self-sufficient country, despite burgeoning population.

He also said, sudden cloudburst and excess rainfall in 24 hours were posing a challenge for soil and water conservation engineers, he said.

As part of 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Sri Ramakrishna Educational institutions today organised an adopted-tree plantation and planted saplings in Vellalore dumpyard,

The objective was to establish a green society and 700 NSS volunteers participated by cleaning the adopted trees and planting 5,000 saplings. The programme was organised in association with Siruthuli.

Chief Operating Officer V Ramakrishna, Chief Business Officer Swathy Rohit, and Chief Executive Officer C.V. Ramkumar of SNR Sons Trust and Siruthuli Project Manager Saravanan were among those present.

In his message, Isha Foundaiton Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that “in our hunger for development, in trying to fulfill the possibilities for the population that we have…one thing that has taken a big hit is our soil and water. We must free India of water crisis”.

Lions Club of Coimbatore Hill City’s celebrations were at Kulathupalayum Higher Secondary School. where president lion Nithis Kutten hoisted the national flag.

Region chairman Dr Srinivasa Giri was the chief guest and zone chairman Priya Giri the guest of honour. S Prabbhakaran felicitated the gathering and headmaster Jayaprakash gave the welcome address.