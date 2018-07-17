17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday
- IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
- Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
- BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
- Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
- Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
- SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
- In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
- Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
- Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
- More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Plea to reconstruct storm water drain in Sundapalayam
Covai Post Network
July 17, 2018
COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday urged Deputy Commissioner of City Corporation to re-construct the rain water drainage system in Sundapalayam.
In a petition, the party said the storm water drain that was constructed a year ago was four feet above the ground level. “As the channel is above the ground level, water flows inside the houses. In spite of several complaints no action has been taken so far,” they said.
“A similar storm water drain is being constructed in Thadagam Road,” the members, who called on Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi, added.
Former Councillor and party’s district unit Secretary M.S Velmurugan said chances of people falling sick due to dengue and chickungunya were high due to water stagnation in the area.