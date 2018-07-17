Plea to reconstruct storm water drain in Sundapalayam

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday urged Deputy Commissioner of City Corporation to re-construct the rain water drainage system in Sundapalayam.

In a petition, the party said the storm water drain that was constructed a year ago was four feet above the ground level. “As the channel is above the ground level, water flows inside the houses. In spite of several complaints no action has been taken so far,” they said.

“A similar storm water drain is being constructed in Thadagam Road,” the members, who called on Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi, added.

Former Councillor and party’s district unit Secretary M.S Velmurugan said chances of people falling sick due to dengue and chickungunya were high due to water stagnation in the area.