PM asks textile industry to send note on key issues to be addressed

Coimbatore, Dec 27 : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was receptive and advised a delegation from textile industry to send a brief note on the key issues to be addressed, according to Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) president, Raja M Shanmugham.

Modi has called for a meeting with 11 Textiles Industry delegates from all over India yesterday at his residence to know the plight of Textile industry, Raja Shanmugham said in a release today.

Thanking Modi, he said that he was glad to note this was a first time the a prime minister was interacting with only Textile Industry representatives to know the ground realities of the industry and it was a really rare occasion to the industry.

The growth, importance and potential of Tirupur Cluster were highlighted and Modi was also requested to address the burning issues like Risky Exporter, Impact of BASEL Norms and Refund of pending claims under Rebate on State Levies

and Merchandise Export from India Scheme.