PM Modi Greets Sadhguru On Mahashivratri, Prays To Adiyogi For Blessings Upon Mankind

“The Adiyogi guides us to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter conveying Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

“It is heartening to learn about the organization of the auspicious Mahashivaratri celebrations,” the PM wrote adding that it was “an occasion to remember the omnipresence of the Adiyogi.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged Sadhguru’s “indefatigable efforts for the spiritual progress of people” and appreciated the “multi-faceted initiatives for environment conservation, projects for rural upliftment (and) education, health and community revitalization” which he described as “aimed at bringing about a positive change in numerous lives.”

The Prime Minister’s letter comes in the backdrop of Isha’s annual night-long Mahashivratri festivities that draws viewership of over 100 million people from 170 countries. The 12-hour event will commence on the evening of 1st March at 6 p.m. and culminate at 6 a.m. the next day.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his warm wishes, Isha Foundation tweeted, “We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji for his warm wishes for #Mahashivaratri festivities at Adiyogi. @PMOIndia”