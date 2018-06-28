PMK cadres hold demo, demand apology from Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking an apology from BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan for her alleged derogatory remarks against the party and party MP Anbumani Ramadoss, nearly 100 PMK workers today staged a demonstration in the city.

The workers gathered near South Taluk office and raised slogans against Tamilisai and sought immediate apology for her remarks, police said.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the venue when police refused permission to the party to use loudspeakers, which led to arguments for a while. However, the workers, led by State PMK vice-president Pongalur R Manikandan, continued slogan raising without loudspeakers.

Similar protests were held in Mettupalayam and Pollachi, they said.