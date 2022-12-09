PNB Housing Finance opens new branch in Coimbatore City

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In line with PNB Housing Finance’s long-term vision of empowering and supporting an individual’s dream of owning a home, the company recently introduced an affordable home loan scheme – Roshni. Under this initiative, individuals can apply for loans ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh.

Making inroads in the country, today the Company inaugurated Roshni- focused branch locations at PNB Housing Finance Ltd, 799D, 1st floor, Metupalayam Road, Near Shanmuga Theater, RS Puram, Coimbatore – 641002, Tamilnadu.

The scheme offers various loans for purchase of house property, self-construction, home extension/renovation, plot purchase plus construction, loan against property etc. Therefore, whether loan applicants are new to credit, self-employed without formal income and salaried from a low-income group with a household income as low as Rs.10,000 to middle-income group category shall be considered.

PNB Housing Finance MD and CEO, Girish Kousgi, said, “With Roshni, we continue to augment our affordable housing portfolio. At PNB Housing Finance, we strive to stay closer to customers. Therefore, we are focused on building our presence across the country in tier 2 & 3 cities to address the growing needs of prospective homeowners. Through Roshni, we have renewed our commitment towards the ‘Housing for All’ mission of the Central Government and are well positioned to catalyse growth in the real estate industry.

With more than 30 years of industry presence and customer trust, a pan-India branch network and a robust service delivery model, PNB Housing Finance serve home loan seekers across the country. PNB Housing Finance intends to grow in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR.