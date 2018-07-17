17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
- Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
- BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
- Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
- Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
- SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
- In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
- Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
- Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
- More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Podanur ROB opened
Covai Post Network
July 17, 2018
Coimbatore: The rail overbridge (ROB) in Podanur here was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through video conferencing on Monday.
The bridge is expected to cut traffic congestion during railway gate closing. The project was started in December 2015 at the cost of Rs 31.93 crore.
It is over a span 1.1 km from St Joseph Church in Podanur to GD Tank in Chettipalayam Road and will be more helpful for the residents of Podanur, Chettipalayam, Sundarapuram and Vellalore and help cut traffic congestion in and around Podanur.
According to the sources, the lighting works in the bridge is yet to be completed and the 100-metre approach road, damaged by a pipe leak, will be relaid. The work is expected to be completed in two months.