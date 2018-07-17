Podanur ROB opened

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The rail overbridge (ROB) in Podanur here was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through video conferencing on Monday.

The bridge is expected to cut traffic congestion during railway gate closing. The project was started in December 2015 at the cost of Rs 31.93 crore.

It is over a span 1.1 km from St Joseph Church in Podanur to GD Tank in Chettipalayam Road and will be more helpful for the residents of Podanur, Chettipalayam, Sundarapuram and Vellalore and help cut traffic congestion in and around Podanur.

According to the sources, the lighting works in the bridge is yet to be completed and the 100-metre approach road, damaged by a pipe leak, will be relaid. The work is expected to be completed in two months.