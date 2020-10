Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police department today paid tribute to their colleagues, who sacrificed their lives while on duty, as part of Police Commemoration Day.

As many as 72 gun shots were fired as mark of respect to the departed souls at a function held here at Police Memorial.

West Zone IG, K Periaiah, police commissioner, Sumit Saran and SP Arularasu were among the senior police officials participated in the event.