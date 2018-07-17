  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Travel

Coimbatore

Police given custody of ‘disaster management trainer’

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2018

COIMBATORE: A judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday allowed police to take Arumugham, the imposter National Disaster Management trainer, who pushed to death a 19-year-old girl to death, into custody for four days for interrogation.

Arumugham was arrested on July 13 on charges pushing down the student, Logeswari from the second floor of a private college, as part of the disaster drill, when she was reluctant to jump and died after her head banged on the sunshade of first floor.

Police had filed a petition seeking the custody of the accused for seven days, which came up for hearing.

The Fifth Judicial Magistrate (in-charge), K.R. Kannan, allowed four days police custody and asked to produce the accused by Saturday.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿