17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
- Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
- BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
- Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
- SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
- In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
- Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
- Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
- More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Police given custody of ‘disaster management trainer’
Covai Post Network
July 17, 2018
COIMBATORE: A judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday allowed police to take Arumugham, the imposter National Disaster Management trainer, who pushed to death a 19-year-old girl to death, into custody for four days for interrogation.
Arumugham was arrested on July 13 on charges pushing down the student, Logeswari from the second floor of a private college, as part of the disaster drill, when she was reluctant to jump and died after her head banged on the sunshade of first floor.
Police had filed a petition seeking the custody of the accused for seven days, which came up for hearing.
The Fifth Judicial Magistrate (in-charge), K.R. Kannan, allowed four days police custody and asked to produce the accused by Saturday.