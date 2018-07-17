Police given custody of ‘disaster management trainer’

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday allowed police to take Arumugham, the imposter National Disaster Management trainer, who pushed to death a 19-year-old girl to death, into custody for four days for interrogation.

Arumugham was arrested on July 13 on charges pushing down the student, Logeswari from the second floor of a private college, as part of the disaster drill, when she was reluctant to jump and died after her head banged on the sunshade of first floor.

Police had filed a petition seeking the custody of the accused for seven days, which came up for hearing.

The Fifth Judicial Magistrate (in-charge), K.R. Kannan, allowed four days police custody and asked to produce the accused by Saturday.