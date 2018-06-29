Police urge banks to fix anti-skimmers on ATMs

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The city police has urged all the banks to fix anti-skimmer device on their ATMs to prevent stealing of data.

In a meeting with around 50 officials of various banks at the Commissioner’s office, they also advised the banks to provide an one-time password (OTP) to customers for every withdrawal from ATMs.

Addressing the meeting, City Police Commissioner K. Periaiah urged the banks to use advanced technologies and surveillance measures to prevent the use of skimmers in ATMs.

Recalling the recent arrest of a six-member gang for stealing data by affixing skimmer device on ATMs, he said the gang had withdrawn Rs. 19 lakhs from various accounts using the device.

“Most of the ATMs were not having anti-skimmer facility and the gang fixed the skimmer and micro cameras on ATMs to steal the data. Though many private banks possess the device, most of the nationalised banks do not have anti-skimming device,” he added.

The Commissioner asked whether the banks could jointly implement patrolling system in places where ATMs of different banks are situated in a locality. Representatives from different banks shared the latest technologies they have adopted to prevent installation of skimmers and burglary attempts in their ATMs.

“The minutes of the meeting, suggestions and ideas from the police department and the various banks will be mailed to all 830 active bank branches in Coimbatore,” said S. Venkataramanan, Lead Bank Manager for Coimbatore.

As per the banks estimation, there were more than 2,100 working ATMs in the district. Security officers and those in-charge of ATM operations from 40 banks took part in the meeting.