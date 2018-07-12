12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Police van collides with two-wheeler, rider killed
Covai Post Network
July 12, 2018
COIMBATORE: A 64-year-old man was killed and his wife was seriously injured when a police van ferrying under trials collided head on with their two wheeler near Kaniyur tollgate on Thursday.
The police were bringing back the under trials to the city after producing them before a court in Avinashi, when the accident occurred.
Under the impact, Nataraj fell down and died on the spot and his wife Devi (55), sustained serious injuries and being treated in the Government Hospital here.
Further investigations are on, police said.