Police van collides with two-wheeler, rider killed

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A 64-year-old man was killed and his wife was seriously injured when a police van ferrying under trials collided head on with their two wheeler near Kaniyur tollgate on Thursday.

The police were bringing back the under trials to the city after producing them before a court in Avinashi, when the accident occurred.

Under the impact, Nataraj fell down and died on the spot and his wife Devi (55), sustained serious injuries and being treated in the Government Hospital here.

Further investigations are on, police said.