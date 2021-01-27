Polio vaccination camps to be held on January 31, announces Corporation

Covai Post Network

Under the National Polio Eradication Program, polio vaccination camps will be held in Coimbatore on January 31 on behalf of the Corporation. The camp will run from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm. To this end, arrangements have been made to provide free polio vaccines to all children under five years of age born on that day at all Municipal Health Centers, dispensaries, canteens and all private hospitals in the Corporation areas.

Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian said special camps have been set up at the Corporation’s head office, railway station and bus stands to provide drops to children from outside the state. Drops are also arranged by way of five mobile vehicles. The polio vaccine to be given in camps set up in metropolitan areas is completely safe. Therefore, all the general public living in the city of Coimbatore must provide polio drops to all children under the age of five, regardless of whether they have any illness or not., said the commissioner.