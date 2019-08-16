Post GST, fresh industrial policy on anvil

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Tamil Nadu Government is in the process of formulating a new industrial policy to suit the present tax regime, according to a top official in the Industries department.

Since the current policy is VAT-based, the Government was in the process of formulating the post-GST policy to boost further growth of the industrial sector, Industries Principal Secretary N Muguganandam said.

At the inauguration ceremony of Aerospace Tool Design and Manufacturing Programme, a skill India initiative by Boeing Company at GRD Institute for Technological Resources, a unit of Lakshmi Machine Works.

The State had the best human resources at world level, resulting in the best and quality products, he said, adding that there was no issue raised in the foreign market about the quality of the car manufactured in the State.

Tamil Nadu had become one of the most preferred destinations for global investors, he said.

LMW chairman and managing director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu said the first batch of 32 students inducted in the programme would undergo a 12-month training.

The programme was aimed at providing quality technical education and developing skilled manpower and LMW would continue to support such programmes to ensure that the skilled workforce was able to deliver high quality products for the aerospace industry in the country and the region, he said.

The programme curriculum, designed by Learning Links Foundation, will include classroom sessions, hands-on training and lecture sessions by industry experts.

Boeing India Pvt Ltd Director Supply Chain Management, Ashwani Bhargava said aerospace was different from other sectors as quality and safety was very important and could not be compromised.