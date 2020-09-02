Posters ensuring victory of Alagiri in elections create shock wave in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK cadre in the city were in a state of shock following sudden appearance of posters giving a call to ensure the victory

of M K Alagiri, elder son of former chief minister, M Karunanidhi.

Being usually called as ‘Anjanenjan’ (Brave Heart) the posters on the wall in and around the city railway station termed Alagiri, considered to be a strongman in Madurai District, as the loyal and real follower of Karunanidhi.

The posters called on the people to come forward, as time has come to ensure the victory of Alagiri to establish Kazhakam (DMK) rule and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) rule.

This has created a shock wave among the DMK cadre in the city, as Alagiri was lying low for the last few years.