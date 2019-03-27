Postmortem confirms sexual assault on 7-year old girl, four held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The postmortem report on the body of 7-year old girl who was found murdered near Thudiyalur, on the outskirts, confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, even as four persons were secured for interrogation in connection with the crime.

The girl, a 2nd standard student, had gone missing on March 25 evening and her body with hands and legs tied, with injuries was found the next day morning, near her house.

The parents and public in the area resorted to agitation in the Government Hospital since last evening seeking immediate arrest of the accused behind this heinous crime.

Over 500 people from the area, Pannimadai, Wednesday squatted in the middle of the road seeking justice to the girl, resulting in traffic disruptuon for nearly four hours.

The parents and some members of women’s organisations submitted a memorandum to the district collector, seeking immediate arrest of the accused and stringent punishment for them.

Meanwhile police nabbed Vijayakumar, a neighbour of the girl, along with three others for interrogation, suspecting their involvement.

As the postmortem report this morning revealed that the girl child was sexually assaulted, police registered case of murder and also POCSO Act, police said.

The parents and relatives staged demonstration and refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and severe punishment.

After police confirmed that the accused have been secured and interrogation is on, the parents accepted the body.

Coming close on the heels of the incident of sexual harassment of girls in Pollachi, this incident has received condemnation from all spheres including political parties, while some demanding death sentence to the criminals.