09 Apr 2021, Edition - 2096, Friday
Coimbatore

Power cuts in Kuppepalayam

Covai Post Network

April 9, 2021

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kuppepalayam on April 12 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Sengalipalayam, Kuppepalayam, Puthur, Kurumbapalayam, Vadavalli, Vadakapalayam, Mondikaliputhur, Rangappakavundar puthur, Monukattiyur, Onnipalayam and Karichipalyam will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

