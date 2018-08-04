  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
04 Aug 2018, Edition - 1117, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four-year-old girl raped by juvenile in Uttar Pradesh
  • Security breach is being reported at former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah’s residence
  • 121 accused, 18 arrests, 0 convictions: Delhi Police’s crackdown on cases of alleged corrupt cops
  • Indira Banerjee is only the 8th woman judge in Supreme Court’s 68 years
  • BJP MPs’ wives enter poll mode at special workshop
Travel

Coimbatore

Power disruption at Masakoundanchettipalayam

Covai Post Network

August 4, 2018

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Masakoundanchettipalayam substation on August 6 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Masakoundanchettipalayam, Ponnegoundanpudur, M Rayarpalayam, Sundamedu, Chennappachettipudur, Manikampalayam, Kallipalayam and parts of Thottiyanur and Oraikaalpalayam will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the work on time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿