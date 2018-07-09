Power shutdown at Periyanaickenpalayam sub station

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Periyanaickenpalayam substation on July 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Goundampalyalam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, No.4 Veerapandi, Idigarai, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Maangarai, Anaikatti, Pannimadai and Narasimmanaicken Palayam will face power suspension.

According to a TANGEDCO statement, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement work within the stipulated time and not cause discomfort to the public.