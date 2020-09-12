  • Download mobile app
12 Sep 2020
Power shutdown in Kotagiri

Covai Post Network

September 12, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Owing to the proposed maintenance works at Kotagiri and Kattabettu sub stations there will be no power supply between 9 a.m. and 4 .00 p.m. on 14-9-2020 at the following places,according to a press note issued here on Saturday by the Superintending Engineer (in-charge) Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle Mr.K.Sekar.

Kotagiri sub station:

Kotagiri,Sundatty,Kappatty,Ullatty,Kairben,Gundada,Horasholai , Naaragiri,Kaircombai, Kannerimukku, Thattapallam, Kunjappannai, Konavakarai, Denad, Dhimbatty, Aravenu, Beragani, Kairbetta and Milidane.

Kattabettu Sub Station:

Orasolai, West Brook, Bakkiyanagar, Kodumudi, Kagguchi, Trichikadi, Katabettu, Naduhatty, Ebbanadu Thummanatty, Kenthorai, Kookal, Kookalthorai, Thoraihatty, Kadanadu, Thuneri, Iduhatty, Chinnacoonoor, Anikorai, T. Manihatty, Billicombai, Byangi, Kallingnatty, Ajoor and Masakkal.

