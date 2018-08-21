21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies ‘jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus trip
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for special Assembly session to discuss Kerala floods
- 11 dead in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district. 5-year-old is the only survivor of the tragedy
- A bus carrying devotees of the Machail yatra met an accident killing all 11 – which included a minor
- Yogi Adityanath must resign: Ravidas Mehrotra, SP
- Delhi: SUV crushes beggar near CP, drags body for 500 metres
- A woman and two children were killed after wall of a building collapsed in the Kamala Park area in Bhopal
Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara on Aug 23
Covai Post Network
August 21, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on August 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit and Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu and parts of Vilanguruchi will face power suspension.
A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials were requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to people.