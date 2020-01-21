  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2020
Coimbatore

Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara on Jan 23

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2020

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on January 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit and Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.

Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu, parts of Vilankurichi will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials were requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to people.

