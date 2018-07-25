  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
  • A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
Coimbatore

Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2018

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on July 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit, Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.

Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu and Vilanguruchi will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.

