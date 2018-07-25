25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
- Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
- 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
- Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
- JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
- Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
- J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
- More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
- CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
- A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara
Covai Post Network
July 25, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on July 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit, Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.
Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu and Vilanguruchi will face power suspension.
A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.