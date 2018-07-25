Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on July 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit, Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.

Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu and Vilanguruchi will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.