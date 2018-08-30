Pradhan Mantri medical store at L&T Coimbatore Health Centre

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra, a Government of India initiative to ensure quality medicines at affordable price, was opened at L&T Coimbatore Health Centre here today.

The kendra will be open between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on all days except Sundays and public holidays.

The kendra was declared open by Additional Collector and District Revenue Officer Durai Ravichandran in the presence of senior district officials.

The centre, an “Arogya” healthcare initiative of L&T Public Charitable Trust, was established in January 2012 and provides outpatient care services to over 30,000 beneficiaries every year.

It also runs a mobile health clinic service in 17 villages, aimed at improving the health status among the people in remote villages, including school children, a statement said here.