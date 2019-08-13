Proposal to bring organ donors, families in priority list

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A proposal to bring organ donors and their families in ‘priority list’ is on discussion stage, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar said Tuesday.

The proposal would be put before Chief Minister to give a final shape, by which the members of families of organ donors will be placed in priority list, by which they will get government benefits, like ex-army and others in the list, Vijayabaskar said.

Government can think of providing them with green house and also a government job to one of the members, he said.

Speaking at the World Organ Day to promote organ donation in the city organised by CII-Yi and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, he said that Tamil Nadu stood first in organ donation and was receiving award from the Centre for the last four years.

So far 1,267 brain dead persons have donated their organ, giving new lease of life to 7,568 needy patients, he said.

By introducing air-ambulance in the State, by an agreement with Australia, the trauma death rate was reduced from 8.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent and nearly 4,300 persons were saved from the death, he said.

Earlier, Vijayabaskar launched free Pneumococcal Vaccine programme, at the Government Hospital, first time in India. by which infants born with less that 1.5 kg will be vaccinated, at a total outlay of Rs.four crore.

The percentage of such infants has come down by one per cent this year compared to last year, he said.

He, along with Local Administration minister, S P Velumani, inaugurated a Vascular Surgery unit in the hospital, where more than 2,750 angiograms and 150 open surgeries were performed..