Proposal to start CGHS Wellness Centres in Coimbatore, Madurai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has proposed to open CGHS Allopathic Wellness Centres in the city and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The proposal was the result of the initiative taken by Coimbatore CPIM P R Natarajan, along with MPs from Kongu Region of Tamil Nadu, who

had submitted a memorandum to the Centre in this regard.

In a statement, Natarajan said that such wellness centres are functioning only in the State capitals and the Centres in Coimbatore and Madurai will benefit the Central Government Employees, their families, former and incumbent MPs.

At present such services are deprived to this section of the people, he said.