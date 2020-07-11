  • Download mobile app
11 Jul 2020, Edition - 1824, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
  • 2 labourers were injured after Pakistan’s Army fired to stop civilian bunker construction in Karnah, LOC.
  • Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey has been arrested.
Travel

Coimbatore

Proposal to start CGHS Wellness Centres in Coimbatore, Madurai

Covai Post Network

July 11, 2020

Coimbatore : Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has proposed to open CGHS Allopathic Wellness Centres in the city and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The proposal was the result of the initiative taken by Coimbatore CPIM P R Natarajan, along with MPs from Kongu Region of Tamil Nadu, who
had submitted a memorandum to the Centre in this regard.

In a statement, Natarajan said that such wellness centres are functioning only in the State capitals and the Centres in Coimbatore and Madurai will benefit the Central Government Employees, their families, former and incumbent MPs.

At present such services are deprived to this section of the people, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿