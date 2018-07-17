  • Download mobile app

Coimbatore

Protest as Coimbatore polytechnic student commits suicide

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2018

Coimbatore: Students of Government Polytechnic College staged a protest on the college premises after S Sanjay Prasath (18), a second-year diploma in production engineering student, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his home in Tirupur district on Monday.

The students alleged that Murugan, part time teacher in computer science department was responsible for the death of Sanjay and demanded action against him.

According to the sources, Murugan had abused Sanjay and one more student for having a quarrel on the campus and asked them to bring their parents to the institute. As Sanjay failed to bring his parents, he was not allowed to attend the classes for past one week.

Sanjay looked depressed during this time and committed suicide by hanging in the ceiling. Following the death of Sanjay, more than 200 students of boycotted classes.

Principal Vairam Sethuram said the management had recommended action against the teacher and also lodged a case against students committee members Dinesh and Manoj for instigating the protest.

