10 Jul 2019, Edition - 1457, Wednesday
Protesters seek legislation to prevent honour killing in TN

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2019

Coimbatore : Activists of Tamil Puligal, a fringe outfit, Tuesday staged a demonstration here seeking a legislation to prevent the increasing ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu.

Nearly 50 workers raised slogans against such heinous killings in the name of caste and urged the Government to bring in a legislation to put an end to it.

A few activists belonging to Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, Viduthaigal Chiruthaigal, Revolutionary Students Front and some other outfits also participated in the agitation, police said.

Citing the recent honour killings in Kovilpatti in Tuticorin and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, the activists demanded that all those involved in the acts should be booked under Goondas Act.

