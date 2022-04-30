PSG COGNIZANCE – An INTERCOLLEGIATE Community Medicine quiz at PSG IMS&R, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The Department of Community Medicine, PSG Institute of Medical sciences and Research,in collaboration with the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (Tamil Nadu- West zone chapter)conducted ‘PSG Cognizance’, an Intercollegiate Undergraduate Quiz on 29th April 2022 at the institute’s auditorium.The quiz was held as a non-academic exercise to encourage young medical students to test their existing knowledge, learn anew the various facets of public health with due emphasis on recent advances.

A preliminary round was conducted in the forenoon with active participation from undergraduate medical student’s from13 medical colleges of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem and Karur districts. Six teams with three participants in each were selected for a face off in the final round which was held in the afternoon. The focus was on Public Health topics such as epidemiology, biostatistics, communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, nutrition, National Health Programmes, International and national health agencies and legislations. The quiz comprised thought provoking questions through rounds such as guess the personality, read and enact, clip point out, connections, wordle and rapid fire.

The teams from Karpagam Faculty of Medical Sciences and Research, PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Coimbatore Medical College bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively. Dr Sudha Ramalingam Director R&I and Prof and Head of the Community medicine department welcomed the gathering, Dr T M Subbarao, Principal PSGIMS&R offered the felicitation. Prizes were distributed by the chief guest of the occasion Dr Deiveegan Chidambaram ,Medical consultant , NTEP, WHO . Dr SL Ravishankar, Professor of Community Medicine proposed the vote of thanks.