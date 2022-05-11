PSG College of Arts & Science bags the District Green Champion Award

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts & Science was bestowed with the District Green Champion Award by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Government of India for 2021-22, for implementing the Swachhta Action Plan by taking significant initiatives to promote sustainable and green practices with effectual energy and water management, biodiversity, efficient waste generation and disposal practices at the campus.

The chief guest of the event was Dr W G Prasanna Kumar, Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education and the Guest of Honour Dr G S Sameeran, District Collector and District Magistrate of Coimbatore presented the award.

Secretary Dr T Kannaian and Principal Dr D Brindha, PSG CAS received the award on behalf of the institution, in the function held at GRD Auditorium, on 11th May 2022.