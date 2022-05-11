  • Download mobile app
11 May 2022, Edition - 2493, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

PSG College of Arts & Science bags the District Green Champion Award

Covai Post Network

May 11, 2022

Share

PSG College of Arts & Science was bestowed with the District Green Champion Award by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Government of India for 2021-22, for implementing the Swachhta Action Plan by taking significant initiatives to promote sustainable and green practices with effectual energy and water management, biodiversity, efficient waste generation and disposal practices at the campus.

The chief guest of the event was Dr W G Prasanna Kumar, Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education and the Guest of Honour Dr G S Sameeran, District Collector and District Magistrate of Coimbatore presented the award.

Secretary Dr T Kannaian and Principal Dr D Brindha, PSG CAS received the award on behalf of the institution, in the function held at GRD Auditorium, on 11th May 2022.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿