PSG College organizes award ceremony

PSG College of Technology is one of the foremost institutions under PSG & Sons Charities Trust and affiliated to Anna University, Chennai. The college is known for its academic excellence and industry

institute collaborations. Many bright young minds in our country join in the various programmes offered in our college. Our institute is accredited by NAAC with A grade and has been 57th ranked by NIRF.

The Award Ceremony 2022 for Electrical and Allied Engineering Programmes ( UG and PG of the departments of BME, CSE ,EEE, ECE, , IT, I & CE and RAE) is scheduled on 20th August 2022 at 5.00 PM at the College Quadrangle. Mr. Shrivallabha G Kulkarni, Senior General Manager and Head of Product Development IT, Automotive and Farm Equipments Sectors , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Chennai has kindly consented to be the chief guest and deliver the award ceremony address. Dr. K. Prakasan , Principal , PSG College of Technology will preside the function .

PSG College of Technology offers B.E.,B.Tech, programmes in Automobile Engg., Biomedical Engg., Civil Engg., Computer Science & Engg., Electrical and Electronics Engg., Electronics& Communication Engg., Instrumentation & Control Engg., Mechanical Engg., Production Engg., Metallurgical Engg., Robotics & Automation Engg., BioTechnology, Textile Technology, Fashion Technology and M.E., M.Tech ., MCA,

MBA, BSc & MSc programmes. 816 students will receive their certificates in the ceremony.

Each branch topper is being honored with gold medal. Mr. Shrivallabha G Kulkarni graduated from Karnataka University with specialization in Mechanical Engineering and later pursued Executive MBA from S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR). He has 29+ years of in –depth experience and responsible for end to end Digital Product Development IT portfolio for both Automotive and Farm Sectors with a focus on creating sustainable IT

solutions and processes for the future. He manages technology solution in the areas if CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, Knowledge Based Engineering, Digital Manufacturing, Engineering Analytics, Virtual Reality, Global Collaboration connected to IoT solutions, EV and Integrations